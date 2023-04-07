Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

iHEARTMEDIA Country KSSN/LITTLE ROCK, AR will host a benefit concert for tornado relief, LITTLE ROCK, WITH LOVE on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12th at THE HALL. ARKANSAS-based Country artists JUSTIN MOORE, COLLIN RAYE, MATT STELL, HEATH SANDERS, TYLER KINCH and other special guests are set to perform. All proceeds from the event will benefit the CENTRAL ARKANSAS TORNADO RECOVERY FUND.

Joining KSSN as the concert presenter are sister Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF) and SIGNAL MEDIA Sports KABZ (103.7 THE BUZZ). Tickets are on sale now.

THE HALL Venue Mgr. MIRANDA HALL said of the event, “When it’s your community in need, you do whatever you can to help. A benefit concert is something we know can raise a lot of funds for a lot of people who desperately need it.”

