Available Now

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has released "IT'S A GOD THING, VOLUME ONE," a collaborative collection of Christian songs by Country artists and songwriters. The six-song project fuses Christian and worship music with a Country sound, and includes tracks written by MO PITNEY, JIMMY YEARY, BRANDON KINNEY, and CASEY BEATHARD and performed by PITNEY, DILLON CARMICHAEL, JORDAN ROWE, and newcomers CHEVAS PHILLIPS, OLD HICKORY and REID HAUGHTON.

The album was a passion project for RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER, who was inspired by his family church, COWBOY CHURCH MINISTRIES, in LABELLE, FL, and marks the church's 25th anniversary.

LUSTER said, "After playing this for the team at RIVER HOUSE, everyone’s excitement for the project made it clear this is something we had to release. This will be something we want to continue to do each year with hopes that it will grow into something the whole NASHVILLE community will be behind."

CURB RECORDS artist PITNEY added, "I’m excited to be a part of this project. I wrote ‘They Nailed Him To A Tree’ on GOOD FRIDAY in 2022, and now it’s being released on GOOD FRIDAY one year later."

Find "IT'S A GOD THING" here.





