Flipped Formats 4/7

MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. Christian Hip Hop KBYO (POWER 92.7)/MONROE, LA has flipped formats to Worship on FRIDAY (4/7). For now, the station will keep the “Power" moniker.



“We are so excited about this format change. Thanks to our amazing 'Millennial' PHIL HANNON, and with some help from JEFF CONNELL, we were able to make it happen just in time for GOOD FRIDAY and Easter weekend,” said GM LINDA MEYERS. “We knew that we needed to better serve WEST MONROE and FARMERVILLE with a format that connects with the heart of the listeners and draws them closer to GOD as we walk with them in their daily lives.”



HANNON shared, “We are currently in the process of updating our technology and the timing was perfect for us to make the flip to the new worship format. It’s going to be exciting to see how GOD will use this station and impact many people in our community in NORTHEAST LOUISIANA."



MEYERS continued, "We will be updating the imaging and branding, and begin streaming the station over the next few weeks. We know it’s a work in progress and are looking forward to what the future holds for POWER 92.7 FM."

