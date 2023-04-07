Andres (Facebook photo)

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE morning host GISELLE ANDRES took to INSTAGRAM (4/5) to announce her departure.

ANDRES wrote, “It was time to close this important chapter, and challenge myself. Thank you to the extraordinary friends I made at COX MEDIA GROUP. I am so grateful for seven impeccable years of winning. Thank you to YOU, who drove to work and school listening, laughing, sharing, dancing, connecting, allowing me to be your car passenger, and making me feel safe sharing the different pieces of me that make me, eternally yours. I am off to my next adventure.”

CMG/MIAMI Dir. Branding & Programming PHIL MICHAELS-TRUEBA tells ALL ACCESS that co-host JEFF MARTIN remains in place, and that the company will be posting the opening soon.

