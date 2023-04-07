Starting 4/17

Radio Training Network Contemporary Christian HIS RADIO Network is making changes to its middays and afternoon drive. MICHELLE TELLONE is taking the 12p-3p shift, which moves BRIAN SUMNER from middays to a be a part of a new afternoon show with HARILYN MACOSKO.



TELLONE is currently on air with sister RTN stations THE JOY FM Network in FLORIDA, GEORGIA and ALABAMA, KWND/SPRINGFIELD, MO and WAFJ/AUGUSTA, GA.



SUMNER has been with HIS RADIO since 2012 and, most recently, has been Middays/MD. MACOSKO came to HIS RADIO to do afternoons from KSBJ/HOUSTON in FEBRUARY 2022 (NET NEWS 1/24/22).



PD LIZZ RYALS said, “We saw the dynamic and chemistry between BRIAN and HARILYN, off the air, and knew this was the makings of a fantastic team! A team with heart, zaniness and, most of all, a love for JESUS! We can’t wait for the world to witness what we’ve seen behind the mic for over a year!”



Both changes will take place on MONDAY (4/17).

« see more Net News