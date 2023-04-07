NAB Show To Livestream

The NAB SHOW will partner with BROADCAST BEAT STUDIOS to run a live remote-production broadcast from the show floor that will air over the internet. NAB SHOW LIVE will run each day of the 2023 NAB Show, APRIL 15th-19th, from 9a-6p (PT) (9a-2p PT WEDNESDAY) in LAS VEGAS. The livestream will cover exhibitor interviews, demos, new product spotlights, EXPERIENTIAL ZONE and other on-floor events.

BROADWAY BEAT STUDIOS founder RYAN SALAZAR commented, “We are honored to be part of another year producing NAB SHOW LIVE. This exciting livestream showcases innovative technologies and forward-thinking industry professionals that reshape the broadcast, media and entertainment marketplace. This year's focus is to bring spontaneous 'from-the-floor' experiences while covering exciting industry announcements and celebrating NAB's centennial.”

Two camera crews on site will capture footage throughout the convention center, using portable video transmission units. After being decoded, four simultaneous video feeds from various cameras at NAB SHOW will transfer via bonded cellular system to FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. There, the automatically recorded video will be edited within moments for online viewing.

SALAZAR will co-host NAB SHOW LIVE with TESS PROTESTO and PAUL RICHARDS from STREAMGEEKS, on-air personality NICKI SUN and VERIZON's ERINROSE WIDNER.

The livestream will be available at the NAB SHOW website. A selection of NAB SHOW main stage sessions will also be available for video-on-demand.

More information about NAB is available at www.nab.org or www.nabshow.com. Qualified members of the media may apply for NAB Show press registration here.

« see more Net News