Brief Silence

A few minutes of dead air led to an apology from PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEAN HANNITY this week.

THE WRAP reports that HANNITY opened THURSDAY's show apologizing for the dead air during WEDNESDAY's first hour, blaming the outage on overheated equipment and joking that "it was not a left-wing conspiracy that did it." He added, “I certainly hope you will accept our humble apology here. We’ve got an obligation to get it right for you.”

