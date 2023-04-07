Carton

It's speculation time over CRAIG CARTON's contract with AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK, and the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND is citing sources that tell him CARTON's television employer FOX SPORTS is looking to sign the WFAN afternoon host to an exclusive "multi-million dollar" deal to continue hosting his morning "THE CARTON SHOW" on FS1, thus ending his WFAN duties.

CARTON's contract ends later this year; he began the FS1 show last SEPTEMBER. All partiers declined comment to MARCHAND.

