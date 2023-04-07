A Little Late

Add URBAN ONE to the list of broadcasting companies falling out of compliance with stock exchange rules, but the company's infraction did not involve its stock price but rather involved being late in filing its Annual Report for 2022.

The company missed its deadline to get its 2022 Form 10-K to NASDAQ and has 60 calendar days to get the form on file (or submit a plan to regain compliance, in which case it has 180 days to comply). URBAN ONE says that it expects to file the 10-K by the end of the 60 day period, which ends on JUNE 2nd.

« see more Net News