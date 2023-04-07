Ridder

iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM 106.1)/MILWAUKEE has lost of member of its morning show during this latest round of company downsizing. SHAUN "RIDDER" RIDDERBUSH has departed as the show -- nominated in this year's ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS in the large market on-air personality of the year category -- is re-branded from 'RIDDER, SCOTT & SHANNEN" to "SCOTT & SHANNEN."

Co-hosts SCOTT DOLPHIN and SHANNEN OESTERREICH remain in place. The three hosts had been teamed up in mornings since 2017, when RIDDER moved to mornings after three years in afternoons at the station (NET NEWS 3/10/17).

