Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

CHARLEY CROCKETT, TANK AND THE BANGAS, LARKIN POE, JOSH RITTER and more are among the headliners for PLANET BLUEGRASS' ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOLKS FESTIVAL in LYONS, CO, happening AUGUST 11th-13th.

For more than 30 years, festivalgoers (or “Festivarians,'' as they’ve been dubbed by PLANET BLUEGRASS), have been making the trek to COLORADO’s front range for three days of music, camping and inspiration from songwriters of all genres. The entire lineup can be found here.

The ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOLKS FESTIVAL SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE is now open for submissions. The showcase is a nationally recognized singer-songwriter competition, open to anyone who writes and performs original music, and who is not currently signed to a major recording or publishing deal. Contestants are judged on the quality of the song’s composition (50%), vocal delivery (25%), and overall performance (25%). Ten finalists will be selected to receive a three-day pass to the 2023 ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOLKS FESTIVAL to compete in a live performance contest for cash and prizes. Online song submissions will be accepted for the 2023 showcase until JULY14th, and can be submitted by clicking here.

Three-day passes, single-day passes, camping passes and more are still available for purchase at this link. For more information, please visit bluegrass.com/folks.

