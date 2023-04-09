Dominique Da Diva

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WCDX (POWER 92.1/104.1)/RICHMOND, VA welcomes back the voice of DOMINIQUE "DA DIVA" for middays. She'll also continue in her current role as co-host of URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated THE QUICKSILVA SHOW and host of her podcast, “DIVA UNFILTERED."

DA DIVA said, "Being back on air in my hometown is such a full circle moment for me. Now, thirteen years later, I get to come back and put on for the city in an even bigger way. Thank you, KASHON POWELL and MATT MYERS, for this amazing opportunity. Thank you, RICHMOND, for always supporting me and my career. I look forward to entertaining, informing, and engaging with all of you on air and in the community."

RADIO ONE VP/Programming KASHON POWELL added, “I’m confident DOMINIQUE will be a perfect fit for the RICHMOND team. She’s an amazing talent with a passion for the culture, and I’m excited about what she will bring to middays for WCDX."

RADIO ONE/RICHMOND OM MATHEW MYERS said, “I am extremely excited to welcome such a dynamic and engaging talent, in DOMINIQUE, to our team. She has made RICHMOND proud with all of her accomplishments in the entertainment industry, so it’s a slam dunk to bring this star talent’s voice back home.”

