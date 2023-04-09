Swift (Photo: Brian Friedman / Shutterstock.com)

CNN and multiple sources are reporting that TAYLOR SWIFT and longtime boyfriend and British actor JOE ALWYN are calling it quits after six years together. A source close to SWIFT confirmed the news to CNN saying “TAYLOR and JOE broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

The couple began dating in 2016 and have several writing credits together, one for MIDNIGHTS for the song “Sweet Nothing,” and he was credited on a number of songs from SWIFT’s 2020 pandemic-era albums FOLKLORE and EVERMORE under the pseudonym WILLIAM BOWERY. SWIFT has also openly admitted that the song “Lavender Haze” is about her relationship with ALWYN. FOLKLORE ended up winning a GRAMMY for album of the year in 2021, marking ALWYN’s first GRAMMY win.

