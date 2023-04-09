Charity Golf Tournament

The LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION (LLF) will hold its 10th A.D. WASHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT. The fundraiser will take place at the CRYSTAL LAKE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB at 100 Crystal Lake Boulevard in HAMPTON, GA ( GREATER ATLANTA AREA) this FRIDAY APRIL 14th.

The 4-person scramble will be open for on-site registration at 8a (ET) with a shotgun start at 9:30a. COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA morning personality FRANK SKI is this year's Honorary Chairperson. Part of the tournament fun includes the $100,000 Par 3 Shoot Out and the $5,000 putting contest.

The proceeds from the Golf Tournament benefit THE LIVING LEGENDS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM for Black college students at any accredited institution pursuing careers in the Music Industry, specializing in marketing, communications, distribution, and music-affiliated areas of entertainment.

SKI said, “I'm proud to be the Honorary Chairman for this year's LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT. With the proceeds benefiting students who are pursuing careers in two fields that I am passionate about, radio and music, it was an easy decision for me to be involved. I believe that giving should be the cornerstone of our industry and I’m looking forward to raising funds for these young adults."

LLF Chairperson DAVID LINTON added, “Our annual golf tournament is always a worthy event. We are proud of the organization’s efforts to rebuild and refocus the tournament to make it another staple event for our organization. Golf is the one sport that keeps current and former music executives connected, and the annual fellowship has been a major attraction and has built new relationships and has re-ignited longstanding relationships.

LLF Golf Committee Chair./ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER told ALL ACCESS, "This year marks the organization’s return to the annual tournament since the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are excited to get back to the golf course and continue the organization’s mission to help college students pursue careers in the music and entertainment industries at all business levels. Our Tournament Coordinator this year is music industry veteran INDIA GRAVES.”

To sign up and play, click here.

