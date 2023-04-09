Free Webinar On AI And Radio

BENZTOWN RADIO and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar on Artificial Intelligence and Radio, Entitled “Ally or Enemy? How RadioGPT Will Transform Radio.” The 40 minute webinar will take place on THURSDAY, April 13th at 1p (ET).

The webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature CEO and Co-Founder/FUTURI MEDIA DANIEL ANSTANDIG.

ANSTANDIG will share his thoughts on how Artificial Intelligence and FUTURI’s RadioGPT, localized radio powered entirely by Artificial Intelligence, will help and improve radio. He will cover topics including:

· What advice he has for radio broadcasters who fear RadioGPT will eliminate their jobs in radio.

· How he thinks PD's should use and implement RadioGPT.

· Should a station be transparent when they are using RadioGPT?

· What he thinks about the listener backlash from DREW CAREY’s recent use of an AI voice cloner and CHAT GPT to write his scripts for his radio show on SIRIUSXM RADIO.

· With AI banned in ITALY and not allowed in CHINA – and the U.S. discussing oversight rules – what is AI’s larger role in society, and should its use be stopped all together or regulated?

For more information on the webinar click here.

