Zimmerman (Photo: Spidey Smith)

After weathering a competitive race to the top of the charts, remaining at #2 for four consecutive weeks, patience pays off this week for WARNER/WEA/ELEKTRA's BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and his promotion team, as "Rock And A Hard Place" ascends to #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart, still young at just 18 weeks on the chart.

Already platinum certified before it even went to radio, "Rock And A Hard Place" was delivered to Country programmers late last year via ALL ACCESS DOWNLOAD the same day his previous hit, "Fall In Love," topped the MEDIABASE chart. ZIMMERMAN has said that even though he didn’t write "Rock," he’s lived it. “I wouldn’t have put it out if I didn’t connect with it,” he said. “This song has … helped me in life more ways than everybody knows.”

PARKER McCOLLUM is the chart's next likely topper, rising 3-2 this week with the liquor-themed "Handle On You," followed by CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DIERKS BENTLEY, who jumps 5-3 with "Gold." HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON holds at #4 with "wait in the truck," while COREY KENT's "Wild As Her" is new to the Top 5, rising from #6.

This week's new entry into the Top 10 is CODY JOHNSON's "Human." Bubbling just under the top 10 is MORGAN WALLEN's "One Thing At A Time," which zooms from 17-11 on the chart.

« see more Net News