Top 40: SZA 'Bill' New #1; Gaga Top 10; Sheeran Top 15; Wallen Top 20

* SZA takes over the top spot with "Kill Bill," moving 2*-1* and up 367 spins

* The top eight songs remain in the same spot as last week - although two songs are up well over 1000 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are at 5* with "Calm Down," and +1514 spins

* MIGUEL remains at 8* with "Sure Thing," up 1882 spins

* LADY GAGA lands another top 10 hit at Top 40 with "Bloody Mary," up 11*-10*

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE is nearing the top 10, up 12*-11* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up over 1000 spins again at +1244

* ED SHEERAN goes top 15 in his third week, up 17*-14* with "Eyes Closed" and up 1866 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 20 with "Last Night," up 21*-19* and +688 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR is up 801 spins and leaps 25*-21* with "Mother"

* TOOSII leaps 35*-26* with "Favorite Song," up 990 spins

* NICKI MINAJ has the top debut at 37* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

* CHARLIE PUTH enters at 39* with "That's Not How It Works," featuring DAN+SHAY

* JONAS BROTHERS are back, entering at 40* with "Waffle House"

Rhythmic: Drake/21 Savage 'Spin' To #1; PinkPantheress, Toosii Surge In Spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE score yet another chart topper, moving 4*-1* with "Spin Bout U" at +586 spins

* Inside the top 10, PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE holds at 8* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," but is +378 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 15 with "Forever (2022)," featuring FRIDAYY

* TOOSII leaps 19*-16* with "Favorite Song," up 405 spins

* VEDO & CHRIS BROWN move into the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Do You Mind"

* HITKIDD goes top 20, up 21*-19* with "Shabooya," featuring GLOSS UP and K CARBON

* CENTRAL CEE also hits the top 20 with "Let Go," up 24*-20*

* DON TOLIVER "Private Landing," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER, and FUTURE surge 26*-22* up 247 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK leap 29*-23* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 247 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE leaps 35*-25* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 544 spins

* BIA feat. TIMBALAND debuts at 34* with "I'm That," up 366 spins

* MILEY CYRUS enters at 36* with "River"

* LAH PAT comes on at 37* with "Rodeo," featuring BIG JADE

* COCO JONES debuts at 39* with "I C U"

* SZA enters at 40* with "Snooze"

Urban: Lola Brooke/Billy B New #1; SZA 'Bill' Top 3; Lil Baby, Coco Jones Top 10

* LOLA BROOKE takes over the top spot, leaping 4*-1* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 731 spins

* SZA goes top 3 with "Kill Bill," up 5*-3* and +406 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 10 with "Forever (2022)," featuring FRIDAYY, up 11*-9* and +200 spins

* COCO JONES enters the top 10, rising 14*-10* with "I C U," up 240 spins

* METRO BOOMIN is knocking on the top 10 door, up 15*-11* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE and +643 spins

* GLORILLA goes top 15 with "Internet Trolls," rising 16*-13*

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE also leaps into the top 15, up 22*-15* with "Painting Pictures," up 538 spins

* USHER goes top 20 with "GLU," up 25*-20* and is +313 spins

* NLE CHOPPA ft. LIL WAYNE debuts at 34* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 393 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK debut at 37* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 183 spins

* YUNG POODA enters at 38* with "Already Know," featuring ANGELICA VILA & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

* BIA feat. TIMBALAND scores a debut on the Urban chart as well with "I'm That," at 40*, up 345 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Gaga Top 3; Metro Boomin' Climbs; Sheeran Surges

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 6th week with "Flowers"

* LADY GAGA goes top 3 with "Bloody Mary," up 5*-3* at +291 spins

* METRO BOOMIN is pushing toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE and +116 spins

* ED SHEERAN is just outside the top 10, rising 14*-11* with "Eyes Closed," up 702 spins

* MILEY CYRUS enters the top 20, up 21*-19* with "River," up 244 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR goes top 25 with "Mother" and is +172 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ leap 37*-30* with "Calm Down," up 173 spins

* NICKELBACK debuts at 38* with "Those Days"

* CHARLIE PUTH and DAN+SHAY enter at 40* with "That's Not How It Works," up 269 spins

Active Rock: Shinedown New #1; Metallica Top 10; Mammoth WVH Top 15; Avatar Top 20

* SHINEDOWN take over the top spot with "Dead Don't Die," moving 2*-1* and are up 218 spins

* PAPA ROACH leap 5*-4* with "Cut The Line" and are +220 spins

* METALLICA surge into the top 10, up 22*-10* with "72 Seasons," up 587 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH vault into the top 15, up 23*-14* with "Another Celebration At The End Of The World," up 332 spins

* AVATAR go top 20, up 21*-19* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," up 71 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW leap 32*-22* with "Hate Me Too," up 169 spins

* AYRON JONES debuts at 34* with "Blood In The Water"

* CATCH YOUR BREATH debut at 40* with "Dial Tone"

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Death Cab Rise; Mike Shinoda Top 15

* LINKIN PARK spend a 5th week atop the Alternative chart as well with "Lost"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE leap 8*-6* with "Pepper," up 115 spins

* MIKE SHINODA vaults into the top 15 with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 128 spins

* LITTLE IMAGE soars 38*-24* with "Out Of My Mind" and is +245

* GROUPLOVE vaults 40*-25* with "Hello," up 272 spins

* HOZIER debuts at 29* with "Eat Your Young," up 225 spins

* BOYGENIUS enter at 32* with "Not Strong Enough," up 112 spins

* ALL TIME LOW debut at 34* with "Calm Down," up 116 spins

* LETDOWN enters at 40* with "Crying In The Shower"

Triple A: The Revivalists Hold Top Spot; Depeche Mode Top 3; Hozier Top 5; Boygenius Top 10

* THE REVIVALISTS hold the top spot with "Kid" for a 2nd week

* DEPECHE MODE are top 3 with "Ghosts Again," rising 4*-3*

* HOZIER go top 5, up 10*-4* with "Eat Your Young"

* BOYGENIUS enter the top 10, rising 14*-9* with "Not Strong Enough"

* PORTUGAL. THE MAN go top 15, up 19*-15* with "DUMMY"

* ARLO PARKS goes top 20, moving 21*-16* with "Weightless"

