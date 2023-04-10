New Site

Online station 80s RADIO FOR US has launched a new website, www.80sradioforus.com. The new site features music history and news, artist information, and more, along with the station's livestream and archives.

PD PAUL WHATLEY commented, "We are very excited to launch this new website and to be able to share our love of 80s music with the world. What we really want to promote are the music memories from the 80s, and for most of us - our childhood. We want to bring back those memories and share them with everyone."

80s RADIO FOR US has partnered with LIVE365, who provides royalty coverage in the U.S., CANADA, and the U.K.

