With TAYLOR SWIFT's “THE ERAS TOUR” rolling into TAMPA for three shows this week, COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA has become "TAYLOR 101.5" for the week. Look and listen for the station to throw the spotlight on all things TAYLOR this week.

SWIFT has concerts scheduled for APRIL 13, 14 and 15 at RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM.

