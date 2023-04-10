New Book Club Partner

Podcast network LEMONADA MEDIA is changing partners for its LEMONADA BOOK CLUB, moving from its partnership with PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE to a new arrangement with APPLE BOOKS. Under the new deal, LEMONADA and APPLE BOOKS will pick a new audiobook each month to be discussed and promoted across LEMONADA's podcasts. The first round will include NICOLE CHUNG's "A Living Remedy," MAGGIE SMITH's "You Could Make This Place Beautiful," and NEDRA GLOVER TAWWAB's "Drama Free."

“When we piloted the LEMONADA BOOK CLUB last year, the immediate demand demonstrated to us that our listeners want to engage, build community, and have access to more curated content,” said LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER. “This new collaboration with APPLE BOOKS helps us do just that – expand the range of titles available to listeners, provide, even more curated recommendations, and foster a greater sense of community among listeners.”

