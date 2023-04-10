Kurland (Photo: LinkedIn)

AMAZON Senior Corporate Counsel, Global Media & Entertainment JON KURLAND has joined iHEARTMEDIA as EVP/Business Affairs and Chief Entertainment Counsel, based in NEW YORK and reporting to EVP/General Counsel JORDAN FASBENDER.

FASBENDER said, “JON’s vast experience and dealmaking skills in the audio industry will be incredibly valuable as we continue to innovate and expand our partnerships and opportunities that leverage and enhance iHEARTMEDIA’s position as the leading audio company in the U.S.”

“As the top audio company in AMERICA, iHEARTMEDIA is uniquely positioned at the convergence of music, podcasting, live events, television and all manner of innovative digital media,” said KURLAND. “I’m thrilled to leverage my legal and dealmaking expertise across a wide range of formats and platforms to unlock value for the company, while also empowering artists and creators and serving iHEARTMEDIA’s millions of listeners.”

