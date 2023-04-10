Kelly

ALLEN MEDIA NBC affiliate KVOA-TV/TUCSON Sports Anchor/Reporter DAVID KELLY is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KCUB-A (WILDCATS RADIO 1290)/TUCSON as PD. KELLY will also host afternoons 4-6p (MT) beginning JUNE 12th. KELLY fills the slot left vacant by RICH HERRERA's exit last NOVEMBER for a position outside radio.

OM HERB CROWE said, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome DAVID to the CUMULUS family. His experience covering all of the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA athletic programs for television, combined with his years of radio experience, make him the perfect person to lead WILDCATS RADIO 1290.”

KELLY said, “When I came here to TUCSON 15 years ago, my hope was that I’d have the chance at some point to lead coverage of the high-profile collegiate sports program at UA. The opportunity to head programming for WILDCATS RADIO 1290 gives me the chance to do that, as well as set the pace for delivering the best sports, news and information to our listeners in SOUTHERN ARIZONA.”

« see more Net News