Smulyan, Jones

SKYVIEW NETWORKS CEO STEVE JONES will be interviewing EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CEO JEFF SMULYAN in a virtual and free live streaming event WEDNESDAY (4/12) at 7p (ET). The webinar is part of ADELPHIA UNIVERSITY's “Great Minds, Great Conversations” series.

SMULYAN will be discussing his career, including his company's creation of the first all-sports station WFAN/NEW YORK and his ownership of the SEATTLE MARINERS. SMULYAN's book, "Never Ride A Rollercoaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs, and Reinvention of an Entrepreneur," was published in DECEMBER.

