Lineup Swap

SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. is swapping morning and afternoon shows, with LAURA COATES moving from afternoons to 7-9a (ET) weekdays and JULIE MASON heading back to afternoons 3-6p.

The rest of the lineup, including MICHAEL SMERCONISH 9a-noon, STEVE SCULLY noon-2p, and DAN ABRAMS 2-3p, remains in place.

