Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos again topped MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 3-APRIL 9, and UPSIDE repeated as the top paid advertiser. iHEART also took fourth place with promos for the "HOW TO MONEY" podcast; most of the top 10 came backl for another week on the chart, with SWIFFER returning and LOWE'S and STAPLES falling out of the top 10.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 78238 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 63198)

3. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 47246)

4. HOW TO MONEY PODCAST (--; 38505) 5. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 36914)

6. INDEED (#3; 35730)

7. BABBEL (#6; 34991)

8. JACKSON HEWITT (#7; 32011)

9. GRAINGER (#8; 31204)

10. SWIFFER (#14; 30242)

