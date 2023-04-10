-
iHeartRadio Promos, Upside Spots Again Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For April 3-9
by Perry Michael Simon
April 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTRADIO promos again topped MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 3-APRIL 9, and UPSIDE repeated as the top paid advertiser. iHEART also took fourth place with promos for the "HOW TO MONEY" podcast; most of the top 10 came backl for another week on the chart, with SWIFFER returning and LOWE'S and STAPLES falling out of the top 10.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 78238 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#2; 63198)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 47246)
4. HOW TO MONEY PODCAST (--; 38505) 5. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 36914)
6. INDEED (#3; 35730)
7. BABBEL (#6; 34991)
8. JACKSON HEWITT (#7; 32011)
9. GRAINGER (#8; 31204)
10. SWIFFER (#14; 30242)