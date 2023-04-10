For Over $150,000 In Prizes

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA have announced the METALLICA Marching Band Competition "For Whom The Band Tolls", a national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their own performances of some of the band’s songs.

Marching bands can enter the competition at metallicamarchingband.com and will have access to a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs including: "Creeping Death", "Enter Sandman", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "One" and many more.

Bands will compete in the five following categories:

1. Collegiate: Division 1 - $75,000 in prizing

2. Collegiate: Division 2, 3 - $40,000 in prizing

3. High School - $15,000 in prizing

4. Fan Favorite: Collegiate (across all divisions) - $10,000 in prizing

5. Fan Favorite: High School - $10,000 in prizing

The victors in each category will win musical instruments and equipment for their school programs at the values listed above.

High School and Collegiate winners will be narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges, with METALLICA selecting the final prize winners in each category. Fan Favorite winners will be chosen by popular vote. Video submissions for the METALLICA Marching Band Competition are due by NOVEMBER 16th, with voting beginning on NOVEMBER 17th. Winners will be selected on DECEMBER 1, 2023.

