ABBA is mourning the death of guitarist LASSE WELLANDER who died on FRIDAY (4/7) at the age of 70 after a short battle with cancer. The band confirmed the news in a personal statment on his FACEBOOK page on SUNDAY (4/9). "It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved LASSE has fallen asleep. LASSE recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones."

The statement went on to say, "You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather," the message continued. "Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it's unbelievable that we now have to live on without you. We love and miss you so much."

LASSE started working with ABBA in the '70s and toured with them for the latter half of the decade. Most recently, he worked with the group on their 2021 album VOYAGE, which was nominated for two Grammys.

