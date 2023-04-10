Lower





NASHVILLE-based OUTBACK PRESENTS has promoted its longtime head of production, DAVID LOWER, to Booking Manager. The MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY graduate began his career working as a marketing director at a small arena in BATTLE CREEK, MI, before meeting OUTBACK Pres. MIKE SMARDAK, who was then traveling with comedian JEFF FOXWORTHY.

For the last 20 years, LOWER has been the head of OUTBACK’s production department, helping SMARDAK produce events and traveling to take care of all aspects of the live experience for both artists and patrons.

LOWER said, "MIKE set the bar high from day one with expectations of how to treat artists and the attention to detail it requires, and I strive every day for every show to clear that bar. He is my mentor on every level in this business, and I owe him more than I could ever express in words."

Congratulate LOWER here.





« see more Net News