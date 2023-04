Quinones

A month after being named MD and switching from middays to afternoons at COX MEDIA GROUP Country WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO (NET NEWS 3/8), MELISSA QUINONES has returned from maternity leave and officially started her new music duties TODAY (4/10).

She'll be taking music calls on TUESDAYS from 11a-2:30p (ET). Reach her here, or by phone at (321) 281-2147.

