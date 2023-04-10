Graham

ALL ACCESS hears that longtime AUDACY RVP/Programming and Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY)/PHILADELPHIA Brand Manager NATHAN GRAHAM has left the building, with wide speculation that a format adjustment is taking place in the wake of his departure.

GRAHAM has previously been PD at sister Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT, and was part of the national programming team that oversaw Top 40 sisters KALV/PHOENIX and WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA. He’d previously been with sister Top 40 WXSS (103.7 KISS FM)/MILWAUKEE as APD/MD/middays. He’d also spent time doing nights at SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40 KSPW (POWER 96.5)/SPRINGFIELD, MO and at STEELE CITY MEDIA Top 40 KMXV (MIX 93.3)/KANSAS CITY.

Reach out to NATHAN at NathanGrahamRadio@gmail.com.

