Voting Now Open

After 15 consecutive #1 singles, RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS is letting his fans pick his next single. The artist took to social media last week to give fans a choice between "5 Leaf Clover" and "Love You Anyway," and opened the voting at LukeCombs.com. Both radio programmers and fellow artists are among those casting votes, with iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS SVP/Programming GREGG SWEDBERG telling COMBS, "5 Leaf please. But K102 is already playing both," and iHEART Country KNIX/PHOENIX APD LOIS LEWIS commenting on the plan, "This is so cool!"

MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING told COMBS, "5 Leaf so @chasemcgillsongwriter and @jessilalexander can take me out for a nice steak lunch next time we write." THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s CONNER SMITH also cast his vote for "Clover."

COMBS' most recent chart-topper, "Going, Going, Gone," stayed at #1 for two weeks on the MEDIABASE chart in MARCH. The fans' choice of his next single will go for immediate airplay next week after the winning song is revealed.

Voting ends TUESDAY (4/11) at midnight, and COMBS will announce the winning song during his show at NASHVILLE's NISSAN STADIUM on SATURDAY night (4/15).

