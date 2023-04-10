Juggling Elephants

PODBEAN is hosting a free virtual event with author, speaker and coach JONES LOFLIN will share his thoughts onetime management and productivity on APRIL 18th at 6p (ET). Titled "Time Management For Busy Professionals: Insights From 'Juggling Elephants,’" LOFLIN will share practical tips and insights from his bestselling book to help attendees manage their time effectively to achieve their goals.

Commented PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, "PODBEAN is committed to supporting professionals in their personal growth and development. As our enterprise and business clients know, corporate podcasting enables you to get more out of your workday and we are excited to have JONES LOFLIN share his expertise with our community and provide valuable insights on how to increase productivity and achieve work-life balance through effective time management."

Register here.

