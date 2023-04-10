Brothers Osborne (Photo: Natalie Osborne)

Kudos to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's BROTHERS OSBORNE and their promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio with "Nobody's Nobody." The song, written by the duo's TJ and JOHN OSBORNE, alongside fellow artist KENDELL MARVEL and writer/producer MIKE ELIZONDO, launches with 80 first-week ads among MEDIABASE stations. It debuts on the chart at #56.

STONEY CREEK RECORDS's JIMMIE ALLEN's new single, "be alright," is the week's second most added, picking up 45 new stations, joining three that went early on the record. ALLEN shares the writing credits on the song with JASON EVIGAN, GIAN STONE and CASTLE.

« see more Net News