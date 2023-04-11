DJ Drocc

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban WZFX (FOXY 99) and Classic Hip Hop And R&B WUKS (107.7 THE BOUNCE)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC have upped MD SHERMAN 'DJ DROCC' HOWZE to Urban Brand Mgr./PD. He succeeds KENNY J who exited the stations in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/31)

DJ DROCC has been with the BEASLEY MEDIA/FAYETTEVILLE, NC cluster for twenty years, most recently as the MD at WZFX and WUKS.

DROCC commented, "Music has been the center of my universe, even at a young age, when I was listening to FAYETTEVILLE’s radio pioneers such as BOB GAYE, DR. DON REID, GILBERT BAEZ, CALVIN PEE, DON CHASE, DEE CHERIE, OMEGA JONES, BOBBY JAYE and many more. For nearly 35 years, I’ve been so happy to continue in those legendary footsteps in radio and beyond, bringing my unique gifts to the next level now as Urban Brand Manager/Program Director of WZFX and WUKS. Many thanks to TEE GENTRY, KATY LOLLIS, KENT DUNN, JUSTIN CHASE, and MAC EDWARDS for the opportunity and their continuous support!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Brand Strategies and Regional OM TEE GENTRY added, "This guy has worked hard, behind the scenes, as music director for a long time. Now, it’s his time to program the legendary FOXY 99 and the new 107.7 THE BOUNCE. It’s such a pleasure to name DROCC as Program Director of both stations."

