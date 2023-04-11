Ellison (Photo: WURD)

LEVAS COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WURD-A-W241CH/PHILADELPHIA 10a-1p (ET) "REALITY CHECK" host CHARLES ELLISON has left the show after an on-air seizure led to a diagnosis of epilepsy. ELLISON experienced the seizure on MARCH 6th and left the show on APRIL 4th.

In an article posted to the station website, ELLISON, who hosted the show since 2017. said that he considered the seizure "a warning, not just in a medical sense, but in a spiritual sense, too." He said that he will continue to work with the station in "a limited capacity as its national public affairs correspondent and running the weekly show ecoWURD MAGAZINE."

