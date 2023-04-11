Vacation Time

The memoir of a PALM SPRINGS hotelier whose property hosted the RAT PACK and other HOLLYWOOD royalty -- and a colorful array of others -- is the subject of a new scripted podcast from AUDIO UP and SIRIUSXM. JASON ALEXANDER, LANCE BASS, RICHARD KIND, and MICHAEL MCKEAN star in "BEDTIME STORIES OF THE INGLESIDE INN." based on the true story of MELVYN HABER, whose hotel was a hangout for mobsters, drag queens, and celebrities; the show will debut with a pair of episodes posting on APRIL 18th. The cast also includes DAVID KOECHNER, JUSTIN TRANTER, NICOLE SULLIVAN, BRIAN JORDAN ALVAREZ, CELIA IMRIE, and MISSI PYLE, with GREGG PHILLINGANES providing the original soundtrack. BASS and AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT co-created and produced the show along with SUGAR23's MICHAEL SUGAR and MIKE MAYER.

“The seeds for this podcast were planted when I sat down to dinner with LANCE BASS,” said GUTSTADT. “He was telling me about the fabled INGLESIDE INN and its colorful owner, and a project that he’d had in turn around for years. It occurred to me that this story concept had all the makings of a fantastic podcast: rich storytelling, tonal elements that lend to the medium -- an audio experience based on great source material. The final piece of the puzzle was to implement original music. With MICHAEL SUGAR on board, it’s been an amazing process. Who better to anchor the project and bring this character to life than JASON ALEXANDER. We can’t wait to share this project with the world. INGLESIDE INN is like an audio vacation to PALM SPRINGS. Not only will the stories and music bring you into that universe, but you'll feel like you are actually there during the heyday of MELVINS -- and with our original soundtrack, people can relive that experience all summer long. ”

"I’m ecstatic to finally be bringing this story to life” added BASS. “MEL and I tried to produce it for years -- wanting to find the right partners. MICHAEL SUGAR and JARED GUTSTADT shared my enthusiasm and we created something I know MEL would love. It’s an honor to tell the story of one of the best storytellers I’ve ever met."

SUGAR said, "MEL HABER’s life was sensational, dramatic, unfiltered and just plain fun. It’s a great story for our podcast division, SUGAR23 AUDIO, and being involved with LANCE BASS, and AUDIO UP and their unique, new model of podcasting only adds to our excitement to bring the tales of Mel and the Ingleside Inn to listeners everywhere.”

