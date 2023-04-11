SZA (Photo: Jacob Webster)

SZA has extended her 17-city "The S.O.S. Tour" to EUROPE and added more NORTH AMERICA dates this Fall.

The European leg of the tour, supported by RAYE, starts JUNE 1 in AMSTERDAM with stops in PARIS, BERLIN, LONDON and more. The tour returns to NORTH AMERICA on SEPTEMBER 20 in MIAMI with additional dates in BROOKLYN, HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES and more, before finishing up in PHOENIX on OCTOBER 29.

SZA has posted a Tour Recap video on YOUTUBE.

