Dates Set

The 15th annual RISING THROUGH THE RANKS program for women in radio from the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, BMI, and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO, INC. (MIW) is set for AUGUST 8-10 in NASHVILLE, preceded by a virtual event on AUGUST 1st. The agenda and speaker roster will be announced at a later date; scholarship applications and registration at rab.com are being accepted now through MAY 19th at 5p (CT), with scholarship winners announced on JUNE 16th.

“For 15 years, BMI has been a proud supporter of RISING THROUGH THE RANKS, and along with our partners at RAB and MIW, we applaud the education and exposure it provides the rising female executives who are selected to attend,” said BMI VP/Industry Relations DAN SPEARS. “Over the years, we’ve hosted some of the most successful executives in the radio industry who have shared their wisdom and guidance to help these emerging executives become the leaders of tomorrow. We’re looking forward to another inspirational event filled with education, mentorship and networking.”

"RISING THROUGH THE RANKS continues to be a foundational part of the professional development of so many women. It is a transformative experience that MIW is so proud to be part of, along with the RAB and BMI. It's also a whole lot of fun," said MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF. "Once again, we encourage women to apply for this wonderful opportunity and stay focused on rising through this industry."

“RISING THROUGH THE RANKS continues to bring together the rising stars of our industry and further their professional development,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “From peer-to-peer discussions to speaker presentations, participants will be able to take what they have learned to help propel their careers and aid in the growth of their radio stations and companies.”

