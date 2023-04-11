Honor

KHALID will receive the BMI CHAMPION AWARD at the 71st Annual BMI POP AWARDS at the BEVERLY WILSHIRE HOTEL in BEVERLY HILLS on MAY 9th.

“KHALID exemplifies the true spirit of a Champion as one who believes, one who does and one who generously gives back,” said BMI VP/Worldwide Creative BARBARA CANE. “In addition to recognizing him for his many creative accomplishments, we’re honoring KHALID for his dedication to charitable causes, community, education, and his commitment to supporting the next generation of songwriters and music makers. We’re looking forward to celebrating our BMI family of award-winning songwriters and publishers with a fantastic night of music.”

