The Kit (Photo: Conscious Alliance)

Music industry mental health and wellness organization BACKLINE is again providing touring musicians and crew members with "Take.Care Wellness Kits" in conjunction with the CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE. The kits, supported by funding from SBK FOUNDATION and shipped directly to touring parties this SPRING and SUMMER, will include donated wellness products and mental health resources. A similar campaign delivered kits to 120 touring professionals across 15 states last FALL; the current phase will send out 200 kits.

SBK FOUNDATION Pres. and RELIANT TALENT AGENCY Senior Agent and Executive RON KAPLAN said, “It’s such a blessing to be able to support non-profit organizations doing important work. As part of the music community myself, the addition of BACKLINE to the SBK family of beneficiaries has been especially rewarding. With the Take.Care program specifically, while a kit of goodies won’t cure mental health issues, I do hope that they help raise awareness of the vast and valuable resources available via BACKLINE and that they help encourage candid conversations that aid artists and touring teams create a supportive culture on the road.”

BACKLINE CARE Exec. Dir. HILARY GLEASON added, “These kits have proven to be a powerful way to support touring personnel on the road and reciprocate some of the joy that they provide through live music.”

Artists and crew members can request the kits by clicking here.

