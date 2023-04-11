Starts Today

AUDACY's 2400SPORTS and the WNBA are launching a new women's basketball podcast co-hosted by Hall of Famer and three-time MVP SHERYL SWOOPES. "QUEENS OF THE COURT WITH JORDAN AND SWOOPES," debuting TODAY (4/11), is co-hosted by journalist JORDAN LIGONS ROBINSON.

“Since we launched 2400SPORTS, we’ve known we wanted to work with the WNBA and reach women’s basketball fans,” said 2400SPORTS VP/Exec. Producer LENA MOSS GLASER. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the league to create a fun, insightful, and inclusive community with this podcast. Listeners will get analysis and insider stories from around the league, engagement from hosts, and a chance to hear the stories of the 2023 season as they unfold.”

“We truly look forward to the tipoff of the ‘QUEENS OF THE COURT WITH JORDAN AND SWOOPES’ podcast and partnering up with AUDACY,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer COLIE EDISON. “The launch of the show is yet another sign of the expanding footprint of coverage around the WNBA as we are continually looking to provide new and engaging WNBA-related content. JORDAN and SHERYL will undoubtedly shine a light on the hot topics around the league, share their opinions, tell the stories of the WNBA’s great athletes and, in the process, entertain existing fans and bring aboard new ones.”

« see more Net News