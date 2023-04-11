Exclusive Streaming Partner

STAGECOACH FESTIVAL has announced that AMAZON MUSIC will be the exclusive streaming destination for this year's three-day, 15th anniversary event, APRIL 28th-30th in INDIO, CA. The festival will be globally available for streaming starting at 3p (PT) each day on the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH and on PRIME VIDEO.

LUKE BRYAN, KANE BROWN and CHRIS STAPLETON are set to headline this year's festival (NET NEWS 9/12/22). In advance of the event, new AMAZON Original songs will be available from Country artists on AMAZON MUSIC, including BRELAND and LUKE GRIMES, both also expected to perform. In addition, other exclusive content available through the AMAZON MUSIC livestream will include live interviews with "COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY" podcast hosts KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON. The festival will also feature a replica of "Dutton Ranch" from PARAMOUNT NETWORK's "YELLOWSTONE."

