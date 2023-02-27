Lineup Announced

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME members ALABAMA has announced the lineup of performers for this year's revival of their charity event, JUNE JAM. The festival, last held in 1997, will take place JUNE 3rd, in FORT PAYNE, AL at the VFW FAIRGROUNDS (NET NEWS 2/27). This year's lineup will include performances by ALABAMA's RANDY OWEN and TEDDY GENTRY, joined by JAMEY JOHNSON, JAKE OWEN, THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, THE FRONTMEN (RICHIE MCDONALD, formerly of LONESTAR; TIM RUSHLOW, formerly of LITTLE TEXAS; LARRY STEWART of RESTLESS HEART), EXILE, MARK WILLS, NEAL McCOY, DAILEY & VINCENT, HOME FREE, THE MALPASS BROTHERS, DEE JAY SILVER and a special appearance by RANDY TRAVIS.

JUNE JAM, as in years past, will benefit those in need and disaster relief in and around the state of ALABAMA. Tickets are on sale now.

