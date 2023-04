September 29-October 1

EDDIE VEDDER's seventh annual OHANA FESTIVAL is set SEPTEMBER 29th-OCTOBER 1st on DOHENY STATE BEACH in DANA POINT, CA. This year’s festival will be headlined by VEDDER, FOO FIGHTERS, and THE KILLERS.

The weekend lineup, focusing on diversity and gender balance with performances from over 35 artists across three stages, will also feature performances by PRETENDERS, THE CHICKS, HAIM, THE WAR ON DRUGS, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, FATHER JOHN MISTY, GOOSE, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, THE BACKSEAT LOVERS, CHARLEY CROCKETT, GLEN HANSARD, LUCIUS, THEE SACRED SOULS, SUKI WATERHOUSE, FRANC MOODY, HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ, DEHD, SHAME, DHANI HARRISON, BROOKS NIELSEN, AMOS LEE, LIDO PIMIENTA, DANIELLE PONDER, TROUSDALE, TALK, WUNDERHORSE, BIG JOANIE, THE AQUADOLLS, THE ALIVE, and EMMA ROUTHIER.

Presale tickets began TODAY (4/11) at ohanafest.com. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on THURSDAY, APRIL 13th at 12p (PT).

