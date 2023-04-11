Watkins (Photo: Claire Schaper)

BIG LOUD RECORDS and sister label SONGS & DAUGHTERS have signed LAUREN WATKINS to their roster of artists. The NASHVILLE native will release "Introducing LAUREN WATKINS," a seven-song EP, on APRIL 21st. WATKINS will release a two-song teaser on FRIDAY (4/14) with her first-ever releases, "SHIRLEY TEMPLE" and "Camel Blues."

"Country music has been one of the biggest parts of my life for as long as I can remember," said WATKINS. "And all this time I've had this vision and dream in my head of what it would look and sound like when I finally got to make music of my own. SONGS & DAUGHTERS and BIG LOUD have given me the space and the time to actually do it. These songs were always gonna exist because they're just my life in melodies. Having a label that believes in them and believes in how these songs can reach people is the biggest dream come true. I'm grateful they're giving us – me and my songs – a chance."

BIG LOUD CEO/Partner SETH ENGLAND said, "LAUREN WATKINS is a rare talent. We've been quietly working on what we believe will be one of the most exciting new artists in our format for about a year, listening to the music she's turned in and pinching ourselves at the incredible poetry and musicality. It's a privilege to be part of her team of champions and advocates."

SONGS & DAUGHTERS label head NICOLLE GALYON said, "Everything about LAUREN's writing and voice is a perfect representation of who she is as a person – effortless and unique. There really is no limit to where her songs will take her, and I'm so excited for the world to get to hear what we hear."

