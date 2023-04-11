Moyer (Photo: LinkedIn)

ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND, OR has promoted GSM GEOFF MOYER to Co-Director of Sales, working alongside CRESSY WALTON, who has served as DOS since 2019. MOYER joined ALPHA in late 2016 as LSM and was promoted to GSM in 2018.

WALTON said, “GEOFF has been a significant asset to the management team at ALPHA MEDIA since he came on board in NOVEMBER of 2016. I look forward to our strong, continued partnership and am pleased to see his hard work recognized.”

MOYER said, "I’m honored to be growing within the ALPHA MEDIA family, and feel lucky to be surrounded by so many great leaders and a world-class team. Every day brings new adventures and opportunities. I am very excited about our future."

SVP/Market Manager LISA DECKER said, "It's always special to promote from within and to honor hard work and growth. GEOFF will join CRESSY WALTON as the Co-Director of Sales. CRESSY has been with ALPHA MEDIA since the beginning and has been the Director of Sales since 2019. The Co-DIrector of Sales role will help to align our organization with our clients and our staff's needs. I am proud of both of them and their accomplishments. They are the Dream Team."

The cluster includes Triple A KINK, Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL), Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5), News-Talk KXL (FM NEWS 101), Sports KXTG-A (750 THE GAME), News-Talk KUFO-A (FREEDOM 970), and Top 40/Rhythmic KINK-HD2-K275CH (WE 102.9)/PORTLAND.

