Study

Children's audio advocacy group KIDS LISTEN has released a study of the podcast listening habits of American families with children. The study's key takeaways include that 48% of all kid listeners said they listen to children's podcasts almost daily, with 91% listening once per week; BIPOC homes and households with younger children are more likely to daily listen to children's podcasts; 75% said they would trust recommendations for products or services from kids' podcasts "a lot" or "somewhat"; and only 8% listened to podcasts on YOUTUBE, far outpaced by SPOTIFY and APPLE PODCASTS.

STOOPKID STORIES creator and KIDS LISTEN Board Pres. MELISSA VICTOR said, “When you’ve got an audience that is super engaged and puts a lot of trust in your shows, you’re doing something right.”

“It’s clear this audience is unlike any other in the industry,” said APM STUDIOS Senior Editor and KIDS LISTEN Research Lead SANDEN TOTTEN. “There’s a lot of room to grow for creators who figure out the best ways to serve and delight this unique set of listeners.”

See the full report here.

« see more Net News