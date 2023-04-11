-
Clay Walker And Wife Jessica Expecting Sixth Child Together
by Charese Frugé
April 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SHOW DOG NASHVILLE artist CLAY WALKER and his wife, JESSICA, are expecting their sixth child together, a daughter, due this FALL. She will be WALKER's eighth child, including his two from a previous marriage.
The new baby joins siblings CHRISTIAAN (2), EZRA (5), ELIJAH (10), MARY-ELIZABETH (13) and WILLIAM (14), and CLAY’s two adult daughters, SKYLOR and MACLAY.
The couple said of their announcement, "We are beyond excited about having a little girl! Her brothers and sisters are waiting her arrival. GOD is great!”
WALKER is celebrating his 30-year career anniversary, and will continue his COUNTRY SIDE TOUR into JULY.