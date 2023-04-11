Farewell Tour And New Memoir On The Way

GRANGER SMITH, former WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist and current host of iHEARTRADIO's nationally-syndicated AFTER MIDNITE WITH GRANGER SMITH, is exiting the music touring business after 24 years and moving towards a new chapter in his life. He's announced that he will embark on a farewell tour, LIKE A RIVER, on APRIL 13th, which will run through AUGUST 26th. In addition, SMITH has also announced the upcoming release of his memoir, LIKE A RIVER: FINDING THE FAITH AND STRENGTH TO MOVE FORWARD AFTER LOSS AND HEARTACHE, on AUGUST 1st, via W PUBLISHING GROUP, an imprint of THOMAS NELSON.

SMITH, who will continue hosting the radio show, said in a social media post, “I’ve been so nervous to make this video, but I’m making this post to announce that this summer is my last ever tour. I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry. This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church, but this is a time of learning and growing for me." He added, “I’m so hopeful about this future. [Wife] AMBER and I have been totally united on this. I know there are going to be a lot of questions and I’m going to try to stay engaged. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be here.”

Compelled by the call to ministry, SMITH intends to serve his local church under the teaching, council and leadership of his pastor and elders while he continues work on a Master's degree at SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY along with public speaking and authorship.

