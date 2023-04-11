New Class Of Grand Ole Opry 'NextStage'

The GRAND OLE OPRY revealed the newest lineup of artists in its OPRY NEXTSTAGE program, which spotlights Country talent across OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP platforms. This year, eight developing acts will be featured: ASHLEY COOKE, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, CHAPEL HART, COREY KENT, KAMERON MARLOWE, MEGAN MORONEY and IAN MUNSICK.

The group will be introduced at the OPRY NEXTSTAGE LIVE concert at LAVA CANTINA on MAY 10th at 2:30p in THE COLONY, TX, preceding the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on MAY 11th in FRISCO, TX. For the remainder of the year, the new NEXTSTAGE artists will receive dedicated support through featured original content, OPRY performances and support across select OPRY ENTERTAINMENT platforms, including the OPRY, WSM-A/NASHVILLE and CIRCLE NETWORK.

Tickets for OPRY NEXTSTAGE LIVE will be available through an exclusive pre-sale this THURSDAY, APRIL 13th at 10a (CT). General public on-sale will begin FRIDAY, APRIL 14th at 10a (CT).

The OPRY NEXTSTAGE program launched in 2019.

"OPRY NEXTSTAGE is a testament to the GRAND OLE OPRY’s longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in Country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century” said OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Dir./Artist Relations and Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT. “This year's new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles, and we are excited to carry on the OPRY tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans.”

